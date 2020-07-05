Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDF. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Shares of MDF opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.2487047 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.