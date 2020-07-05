Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.19.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

