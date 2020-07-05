Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.