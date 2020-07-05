Max Property Group (MPG) Market Cap Hits $307,420.25

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $307,420.25 and $5,764.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

