Massnet (MASS) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Massnet has a market cap of $21.95 million and $1.66 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003161 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.05067414 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 76,734,115 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

Massnet Coin Trading

Massnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.