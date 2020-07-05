Masari Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $208,444.62 and $26,686.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 13,891,458 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

