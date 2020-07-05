Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of MRNS opened at $2.54 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

