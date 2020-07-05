Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

