Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $6,643.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.05123374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

