Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 15.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Lovesac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 283,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 310,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $386.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

