Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

LORL stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

