LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0061 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $321,936.21 and $7,643.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00324401 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011700 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016597 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011968 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

