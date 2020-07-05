LNX Protocol (LNX) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million

LNX Protocol (CURRENCY:LNX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, LNX Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LNX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and CoinZest. LNX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $334.00 worth of LNX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LNX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

LNX Protocol Token Profile

LNX Protocol (CRYPTO:LNX) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. LNX Protocol’s total supply is 1,855,312,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,607,626 tokens. LNX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Lunoxtoken . The official website for LNX Protocol is lnxprotocol.io . The official message board for LNX Protocol is medium.com/lnxprotocol

Buying and Selling LNX Protocol

LNX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LNX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LNX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LNX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LNX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LNX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.