Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 898,838 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 961,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 219,524 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

