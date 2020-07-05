LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.01). LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,676,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 144.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.