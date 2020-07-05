Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Lition has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $259,857.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,031.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.02499214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.32 or 0.02450461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00459410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00706359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00561876 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

