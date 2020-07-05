Litecoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.37 or 0.00458514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000453 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,962,496 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.