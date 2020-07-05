Litecoin Plus Trading Up 3.1% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $101,174.60 and approximately $26.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,492.65 or 2.81687311 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020341 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

