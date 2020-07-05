Lisk Hits Market Cap of $138.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00012329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bittrex, Binance and Coindeal. Lisk has a market cap of $138.45 million and $2.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004603 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,545,032 coins and its circulating supply is 124,490,420 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Coinroom, COSS, Coinbe, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Exrates and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

