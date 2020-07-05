Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LINX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Linx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ LINX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Linx has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Linx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Linx by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 105,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Linx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Linx in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

