LINKA (LINKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,029.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $8,029.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045074 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05134879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

