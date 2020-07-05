Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NYSE LNN opened at $93.72 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28.

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

