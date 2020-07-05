LikeCoin (LIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $963.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $963.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.07 or 0.05120100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,804,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,982,223 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

