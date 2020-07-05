Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

