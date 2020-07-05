LIFE Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 56% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $87,897.44 and $142.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.70 or 0.05135812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

