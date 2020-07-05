LHT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $839,325.95 and approximately $88.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000268 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

