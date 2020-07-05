LEOcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $81,121.41 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $81,121.41 and $87.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,049.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.02492298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.12 or 0.02432231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00458233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00707646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00561749 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

