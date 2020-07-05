Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lazydays from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $763,500.00. Insiders acquired 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $777,875 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

