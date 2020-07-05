Kryll Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Kryll has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $8,214.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.05066004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

