Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE KEP opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,146,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

