Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 423,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,030. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

