Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($32.47) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.28 ($41.89).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €38.40 ($43.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.93. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 52 week high of €38.42 ($43.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.