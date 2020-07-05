Kcash (KCASH) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

