Jewel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.30 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Jewel has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $328.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.01698330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001429 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

