Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.81.

JACK stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

