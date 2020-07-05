Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.43.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,224,509.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,126 shares of company stock worth $18,902,012. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,219 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.