IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $644.13 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $644.13 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00206136 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Exrates, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Huobi, Coinone, FCoin, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

