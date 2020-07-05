IOST Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. IOST has a market cap of $95.24 million and approximately $151.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.05123374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,938,087,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,009,546,992 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, ABCC, BitMax, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coineal, BigONE, DragonEX, WazirX, Binance, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, CoinZest, OKEx, Zebpay, Huobi, GOPAX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Hotbit, BitMart, Upbit, Koinex, Bitkub, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.