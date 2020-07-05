ION Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $660.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. ION has a market capitalization of $263,031.64 and approximately $660.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006333 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,265,971 coins and its circulating supply is 13,365,971 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

