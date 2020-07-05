InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th.

InterDigital Wireless has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of IDCC opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

Several analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

