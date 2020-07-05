Insolar Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00008900 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. Insolar has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and $1.25 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

