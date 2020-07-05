Insight Chain (INB) Market Cap Achieves $155.52 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $155.52 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00097119 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00324601 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011691 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016584 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

