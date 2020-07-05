Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $1,242,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

