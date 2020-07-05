INO COIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $371.27 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $371.27 million and approximately $454,060.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00022792 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.01693591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00170405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108668 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

