Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 50.5% against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $242,786.08 and $40,830.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.01694464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108575 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

