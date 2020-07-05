Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $186,047.03 and approximately $251.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.01697107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108653 BTC.

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, COSS, YoBit, Gatecoin, Liqui, RightBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

