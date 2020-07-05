Immunovant (IMVT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 52 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Immunovant to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -35.86% -49.54% -9.17%

19.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunovant and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 84 156 166 5 2.22

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -15.37 Immunovant Competitors $328.20 million -$127.97 million 1.18

Immunovant’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Immunovant beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

