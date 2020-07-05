IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005.36 ($12.37).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMI shares. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 995 ($12.24) target price (down previously from GBX 1,100 ($13.54)) on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON:IMI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 937 ($11.53). 303,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 907.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 962.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.