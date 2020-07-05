Ignition (IC) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $134,239.91 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,045.11 or 1.00261150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006802 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,322,321 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,148 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

