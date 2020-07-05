IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $172.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IEX. Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.69.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 174.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

