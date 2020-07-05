I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $25,744.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,257,476 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

